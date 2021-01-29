Time is running out to sign up to the fringe events at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 - don’t miss out!

Are you a developer seeking funding for your studio or game? Or are you an indie who wants to get your game in front of the experts for your shot at glory? Perhaps you’re a publisher who’s looking for the next big thing. Or you’re a jobseeker looking for the next step in your professional career.

Whatever your goals are, there's a whole host of fringe events at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 to cater to your specific needs.

However, the deadline to sign up to these events is fast approaching, so make sure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to grow your business, game or career and sign up to our fantastic fringe events!

Find out below which applications are closing and sign up now!

The Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC and Console

Submission deadline: Friday, January 29th

The Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers, whether they’re mobile developers or PC and console developers, engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where our expert judges will decide which indie developer is worthy of the glory (and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

There are still slots available to take part in the mobile edition of the Big Indie Pitch for mobile developers, so make sure you sign up now before time runs out!

Investor Connector

Submission deadline: Monday, February 1st

Are you a developer looking for funding? Maybe you’re an investor looking for an opportunity? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then you’ll want to sign up for Investor Connector.

This curated event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. These short meets aren’t intended for closing a deal, but are designed to enable an initial introduction that can be followed up either during or after the conference.

You can view the entire list of investors taking part here or on the official website.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Submission deadline: Monday, February 8th

Are you a studio looking for somebody to bring your game to market? Or are you a publisher looking for new talent? Then sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch session now!

Similar to the Investor Connector, this event is a curated session pairing developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings, enabling participants to connect with as many contacts as possible.

IGDA Mentor Café

Register before: Wednesday, February 10th

In the IGDA Mentor Café games industry leaders share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15-minute mentoring sessions. After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed online environment for more conversations.

Experts hand-picked by IGDA Finland regularly share valuable knowledge, skills and advice in these IGDA Mentor Cafés, 'giving back' to anyone in the community who is seeking mentorship. Mentees will receive valuable advice and new connections to the industry! Topics can be related to anything in the games industry.

Games Jobs Live

Register FREE before: Wednesday, February 10th

Looking for the next step in your career? Games Jobs Live is a live-streamed recruitment event designed specifically for the games industry. Broadcasted on YouTube, these events are free and open to all attendees, whether they already work in the games industry, another sector, or have recently graduated.

Taking place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, Games Jobs Live will feature a 90-minute video broadcast, followed by a 30-minute Discord Q&A. You'll hear from companies that have vacancies to fill and have the chance to ask questions.

Additional activities

There’s even more in store at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 that you can sink your teeth into:

