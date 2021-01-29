Learn more about Live Ops at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Just over one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big-screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is Live Ops Landscape - a track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world.

Thursday, February 11th

9:00 - The track will begin with a talk from Mighty Bear Games chief of staff Clarissa Goh. She will discuss the hidden side of live ops - how we keep live games running smoothly.

9:30 - Up next, a superstar session with King associate business performance manager Luke Jackson. His talk is titled lessons learnt running live ops.

10:00 - Moving on, ZeptoLab live ops manager Adam Zelenay will discuss reactive live ops: balancing growth against game-breaking risks.

10:30 - Time to take a look at live ops in the new age, with SciPlay monetisation lead Omri Arad.

11:00 - Next, Imperia Online marketing and business development specialist Aleksander Ivanov will discuss live ops and its importance in your game.

11:30 - The track will close with a panel centred on marking smart decisions in live ops. Five industry experts will take to the virtual stage, the first of which is DECA Games head of business development Stephen Lee. He will be joined by GamePoint live ops manager Wouter Schrijvershof and Carry1st head of games Nick Murray. The panel will be completed by Square Enix director of product and mobile live ops Albert Custodio Martinez and META Games COO and co-founder Philipp J. Karstaedt.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 here.