News

Nintendo generated $13.4 billion between April 1st and December 31st

Nintendo generated $13.4 billion between April 1st and December 31st
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo generated ¥1.4 trillion ($13.4 billion) in net sales for the nine months ending December 31st, 2021.

As detailed in the company's latest financial report, the staggering number represents an increase of 37.3 per cent year-on-year.

Moreover, the Japanese games giant saw ¥521.1 billion ($4.96 billion) in operating profit between Q1 and Q3 FY21, a growth rate of 98.2 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, ordinary profit was up 92.9 per cent as Nintendo grossed ¥528.2 ( $5 billion).

At ¥1.3 trillion ($12.4 billion), an increase of 38.4 per cent year-on-year, Nintendo's dedicated video game business was its highest earner. Of which, ¥256 billion ($2.4 billion) was generated via digital sales – this includes Nintendo Switch Online and DLC.

Going mobile

However, ¥42 billion ($400 million) came from its mobile and IP related games division, which represents a growth rate of 13.8 per cent year-on-year.

Currently, Nintendo operates six mobile titles, including Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, Mario Kart Tour and Dragalia Lost. The latter of which has generated $150 million in revenue as of October 2020.

Overall, Nintendo's mobile games library generated $474 million for its last fiscal year.

On its IP related front, Nintendo has teamed up with Universal Studios Japan to build Super Nintendo World. However, the opening of the park has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Nov 5th, 2020

Nintendo sees net sales of $7.4 billion in first six months of fiscal year

as News Aug 6th, 2020

Nintendo experiences strong year-on-year growth in Q1 FY21 as it generates $3.4 billion in net sales

as News May 7th, 2020

Nintendo's mobile business grows by 11.5% year-over-year, Switch tops 55 million

as News Oct 31st, 2019

Switch sells over 41 million as Nintendo's profits jump 53%

as News Apr 25th, 2019

Nintendo mobile division sales up 17% to $412m in FY2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies