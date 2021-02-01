Nintendo generated $13.4 billion between April 1st and December 31st

Nintendo generated ¥1.4 trillion ($13.4 billion) in net sales for the nine months ending December 31st, 2021.

As detailed in the company's latest financial report, the staggering number represents an increase of 37.3 per cent year-on-year.

Moreover, the Japanese games giant saw ¥521.1 billion ($4.96 billion) in operating profit between Q1 and Q3 FY21, a growth rate of 98.2 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, ordinary profit was up 92.9 per cent as Nintendo grossed ¥528.2 ( $5 billion).

At ¥1.3 trillion ($12.4 billion), an increase of 38.4 per cent year-on-year, Nintendo's dedicated video game business was its highest earner. Of which, ¥256 billion ($2.4 billion) was generated via digital sales – this includes Nintendo Switch Online and DLC.

Going mobile

However, ¥42 billion ($400 million) came from its mobile and IP related games division, which represents a growth rate of 13.8 per cent year-on-year.

Currently, Nintendo operates six mobile titles, including Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, Mario Kart Tour and Dragalia Lost. The latter of which has generated $150 million in revenue as of October 2020.

Overall, Nintendo's mobile games library generated $474 million for its last fiscal year.

On its IP related front, Nintendo has teamed up with Universal Studios Japan to build Super Nintendo World. However, the opening of the park has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.