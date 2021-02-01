Boldly go Beyond Games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

One week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big-screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today we're diving into the Beyond Games track, where games intersect with the worlds of films, TV, comics, music, books, pop culture and more.

Thursday, February 11th

14:00 - The Beyond Games track kicks off with a superstar fireside chat. Steel Media COO Dave Bradley will be speaking to comic writer Cavan Scott, known for his work across many popular sci-fi franchises including Star Wars, Marvel, Doctor Who, Star Trek and more. He and Dave will be diving into the transmedia landscapes and how it is shaping different forms of entertainment.



14:30 - Next up, we have another superstar session with Dan Potter from Creative Works. He'll be hosting a talk all about recreating live music in a digital space.

15:00 - Pivoting from music to fashion, we'll be joined by Portobello's Marta Waydel. She'll be taking to the stage to discuss the intersection of games and fashion, and how the two industries can intertwine for the benefit of both.

15:30 - Live games are imperative in an online age, and sometimes, that just doesn't work for games that were made before the internet. Samuel Worsley and Nathan Moore from Live Tech Games will join us for a crash course on how to turn classic games into a live and direct experience on mobile.

16:00 - Next up, we've got a talk from influencer and media personality Gerard Williams, known online as HipHopGamer. Williams has partnered successfully with brands such as Logitech and Defjam, and his talk is all about how non-gaming brands can get authentically get into the games space.



16:30 - The final talk of the Beyond Games track is from Cinemoi's David Mullich. He'll be launching straight into what game designers can learn from other forms of creative media, or however much of that we can fit into 20 minutes, anyway.

17:00 - Lastly, we'll wrap up the track with a panel about transmedia, and whether or not it's the way to go for game developers in the future. The panel will be hosted again by Steel COO Dave Bradley, and he'll be joined by Tammy McDonald from Axis Game Factory, writer Antony Johnston, Gerard 'HipHopGamer' Williams from two talks ago, Cinemoi's David Mullich from one talk ago, and Guy Gadney from Charisma.ai.

Want more?

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 here.