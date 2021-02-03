Get expert advice from games industry leaders with the IGDA Mentor Café at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

When you’re starting out in any business, it’s essential to seek the wisdom of people who are already established. But it can be hard to find people willing to pass on what they know, especially during the pandemic, and especially for free. Fortunately, if you want to learn more about the games industry in general, or specific areas that you need more insight on, the IGDA is here to help at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!

We’re pleased and excited to welcome back our friends at IGDA Finland to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, to run its virtual IGDA Mentor Café. Joining the lineup of incredible content that we are hosting at next week’s conference, IGDA Finland will host its acclaimed IGDA Mentor Café for registered attendees, as they did in 2020.

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) is the largest non-profit membership organisation in the world serving individuals who create games. IGDA Finland is a particularly active chapter, and has been taking part in Pocket Gamer Connects conferences for many years. In the upcoming IGDA Mentor Café, games industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15-minute mentoring sessions. After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed environment for more conversations.

The first Mentor Café of 2021 features experts hand-picked by IGDA Finland to share valuable knowledge, skills and advice. In essence, the Mentor Cafés ‘give back’ to those in the community. Topics of discussion can relate to anything in the games industry!

Once you fill in this form as a mentor or a mentee, our team will make the best possible matches and share with you the information about the mentoring sessions and schedule by email. In the same message you will receive the information and links for attending the virtual mentor café, which will be held on our private Discord server.

The IGDA Mentor Café is only open to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, so if you haven’t registered, do that right now!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.