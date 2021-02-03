The final conference schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 has been LOCKED IN!

The countdown has reached single digits, and the full conference schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 has now officially been locked in!

The digital stage has been set, and we are ready to share with the games industry all the fantastic talks and panels we have in store from February 8th to 12th. With over 1,500 industry professionals and over 250 expert speakers joining us online, next week is shaping up to be an incredible conference.

You can view the entire schedule on the official site now.

14 tracks, five days

Each conference track at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 covers all aspects of the mobile, PC, console and esports industries. From the latest trends to developer insights, live ops and raising investment. We’ve even broadened our horizons by going beyond games, exploring the world of TV, films and comics. See below all of the wonderful tracks you can take part in:

Growth Track , sponsored by Adverty (Monday, February 8th: 9:00am - 6:00pm)

, sponsored by Adverty (Monday, February 8th: 9:00am - 6:00pm) The Art of Publishing (Monday, February 8th: 9:00am - 12:10pm)

(Monday, February 8th: 9:00am - 12:10pm) Game Maker Insights , sponsored by CrazyLabs (Monday, February 8th: 2:00pm - 6:00pm)

, sponsored by CrazyLabs (Monday, February 8th: 2:00pm - 6:00pm) Global Trends , sponsored by App Annie (Tuesday, February 9th: 9:00am - 5:00pm)

, sponsored by App Annie (Tuesday, February 9th: 9:00am - 5:00pm) Monetiser (Tuesday, February 9th: 9:00am - 6:00pm)

(Tuesday, February 9th: 9:00am - 6:00pm) Hypercasual + Social Games , sponsored by JoyPac (Wednesday, February 10th: 9:00am - 12:00pm)

, sponsored by JoyPac (Wednesday, February 10th: 9:00am - 12:00pm) Incredible Indies (Wednesday, February 10th: 9:00am - 12:00pm)

(Wednesday, February 10th: 9:00am - 12:00pm) The Developer Toolkit , sponsored by Denuvo by Irdeto (Wednesday, February 10th: 2:00pm - 6:00pm)

, sponsored by Denuvo by Irdeto (Wednesday, February 10th: 2:00pm - 6:00pm) Show Me The Money , sponsored by MY.GAMES (Wednesday, February 10th: 2:30pm - 6:20pm)

, sponsored by MY.GAMES (Wednesday, February 10th: 2:30pm - 6:20pm) Live Ops Landscape (Thursday, February 11th: 9:00am - 12:00pm)

(Thursday, February 11th: 9:00am - 12:00pm) Esports + Influencers (Thursday, February 11th: 9:00am - 12:40pm)

(Thursday, February 11th: 9:00am - 12:40pm) Beyond Games (Thursday, February 11th: 2:00pm - 5:40pm)

(Thursday, February 11th: 2:00pm - 5:40pm) Industry Visions & Values (Thursday, February 11th: 3:00pm - 6:30pm)

(Thursday, February 11th: 3:00pm - 6:30pm) Big Screen Gaming (Friday, February 12th: 9:00am - 6:00pm)

(Friday, February 12th: 9:00am - 6:00pm) RoundTables (Friday, February 12th: 3:00pm - 6:00pm)

NOTE: All timings are in UK time. Each day is split in half with morning and afternoon sessions.

250+ global games experts

We have lined up an absolute mega roster of speakers around the world for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, including the latest to be revealed just below.

You can view the entire list of speakers on the official website.

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

The Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week is back for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, connecting jobseekers with recruiters and job roles to fill in the recruitment gaps.

You can expect:

Digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A daily Recruitment Hour in the Discord channel where recruiters and job-seekers can gather (13:00-14:00)

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused recruitment talks,panels + round-tables/badged in the show

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

And what’s best is that we are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role. This will not only give jobseekers access to the recruitment activities, but all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 too.

We are delighted to announce that Games Jobs Live is returning to the Careers Week to shine the spotlight on games industry careers. Games Jobs Live is a live-streamed recruitment event designed specifically for the games industry. Broadcast on YouTube, they’re free and open to all attendees, whether they already work in the games industry, another sector, or have recently graduated.

The events showcase the best local game development studios – each studio succinctly presents who they are, what they’ve done, and what positions they’re looking to fill. Each studio also has their own dedicated Discord chat channel so applicants can follow up with any questions to them, and then just apply directly to each studio.

The main event takes place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, and will be a 90-minute video broadcast, followed by a 30-minute Discord Q&A. You'll hear from companies that have vacancies to fill, and then be able to ask questions. You can sign up for the Games Jobs Live event right here.

Get down to business and network

As one of our 1,500 attendees, you will have around-the-clock access to the MeetToMatch platform [https://www.pgconnects.com/digital/virtual-meeting-system/] that we’re deploying again for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

And to further enable our attendees to connect with the industry, they will have access to our Discord server, which gives the opportunity to chat and network with other professionals in chat channels, voice chats, as well as meet the sponsors, catch up with speakers after their sessions, and access to some of our amazing fringe events we’re about to list…

Please note that the Big Indie Pitch sessions and the Investor Connector applications have now closed. If you were hoping to compete in the Big Indie Pitch, please apply early for a future event.

Book your tickets now

Wow, what an action packed schedule! Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with the global games industry and book now!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.