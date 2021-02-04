Refine your industry visions and values at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, blockchain and hypercasual games.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is Industry Visions & Values, the lowdown on how to build better companies for sustainable game development.

Thursday, February 11th

15:00 - The Visions & Values track kicks off with a session from Annabel Ashalley-Anthony from Melanin Gamers. They'll be diving into the intersection of gaming and activism, and how the two can be used for good.

15:30 - Next up is another talk, this time from Khally Saarman-Jones at Payload Studios. They'll be diving into promoting inclusion in the games industry from an indie studio's perspective.

16:00 - The first panel of the track is all about making lasting changes in your company culture, and it features an all-star industry line-up of Christin Overton from Big Fish Games, James Dobrowski from Sharkmob, Anette Staloy from Dirtybit, Milena Dolenc from Outfit 7, and Emma Russell from Jagex.

16:50 - Moving back into the sessions, we've got a talk from Kurston Timothy at Ubisoft about how the company's Black Game Pros Initiative is changing the industry's mindset.

17:20 - Next, we've got a superstar side chat about the importance of culture and values. Alex Bonte from Stillfront Group and Terence Fung from Storm8 are your speakers for this one.

17:50 - To wrap up the Visions & Values track, we've got a final panel all about creating games that make a real difference. Joining the line-up is Simay Dinc from Recontact Games, Sham Al Bdour from Sakura Games, Oren Bennett from Exedra Games, Dmitry Pimenov from Nazai Games (Nekki) and Cassia Curran from WINGS Interactive.

