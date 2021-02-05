Meet the amazing sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

It’s come around so quickly, but Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 kicks off this coming Monday Feb 8th, and we’re proud to have some of the most incredible companies supporting us next week.

We hope you're all as excited as we are for a full week of activities, with over 115 insightful seminars, lots of amazing fringe events, and the opportunity to network with more than 1,500 games industry professionals over the course of five days.

But we couldn't have done this alone. Without the help of our generous sponsors, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 simply wouldn't exist, so we'd like to dedicate some time to thank them. You could meet every single one of our fantastic sponsors - as well as any of the other companies taking part next week - through our online meeting system which is now LIVE! Make sure you book your tickets now and get networking!

Platinum sponsors

L-R: MoPub, Facebook, Xsolla

MoPub

MoPub, a Twitter company, provides monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the world. Mobile publishers trust our flexible network mediation, leading mobile programmatic exchange, and years of expertise with mobile app advertising to balance their user experience with their revenue goals. From rewarded video to native and rich media, MoPub offers all the latest mobile ad formats to meet your needs, and our Advanced Bidding solution is designed to maximize revenue for every ad impression.

Facebook

Facebook is the place to launch and grow your mobile game. Our solutions are uniquely designed to help drive discovery and to assist with monetization strategies within our diverse global gaming community. Furthermore, when you partner with Facebook. you partner with the entire family of apps and services, which allows you to further widen your reach and gives you access, not only to Facebook. But to Instagram and Network as well. As a whole, this presents game-marketers with the opportunity to maximise business value in a personalised, Innovative and efficient manner.

Xsolla

Xsolla is the video game business engine with a set of tools and services that help to operate and sell more games. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Xsolla Pay Station and it's #1 Anti-fraud solution, Xsolla Partner Network, Xsolla Site Builder, Xsolla Store, Xsolla Login, and Xsolla Launcher. These tools work seamlessly to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing, and monetization so developers, publishers, and platform partners can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation. For more information, visit www.xsolla.com.

Gold sponsors

L-R: Stillfront, Google Firebase, Luna Labs

Stillfront

Stillfront is a leading free-to-play powerhouse of gaming studios. Our diverse and exciting games portfolio has two common themes: loyal users and long lifecycle games. We are a profitable, rapid growth company with around 1,000 people working in our different studios around the world. Organic growth and carefully selected and executed acquisitions embody our growth strategy and our co-workers thrive in an organization that engenders the spirit of entrepreneurship. Our main markets are within Europe, the US and the MENA region, and we are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Google Firebase

Firebase is Google’s mobile app development platform for iOS, Android, and mobile web developers. Firebase gives you functionality like analytics, databases, messaging and crash reporting so you can move quickly and focus on your users. It's built on Google infrastructure and scales automatically, for even the largest apps. Firebase products work great individually but share data and insights, so they work even better together.

Luna Labs

Luna Labs is a technology company for playable and video ads. Our product suite empowers mobile game studios of all sizes to build, manage, and optimise their creatives, enhancing end-to-end workflows whilst bringing teams together from production to delivery.

Silver sponsors

L-R: Unity, Adjust

Unity

Unity is the creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, giving users the most powerful and accessible tools to create, operate, and monetize experiences for the real-time world. Unity empowers anyone, regardless of skill level and industry, to create 3D visual content using world-class technology, operate using resources that maximize ease-of-use, and monetize, so that they can find success with their creations. The company’s 1,000 person development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus, Autodesk, and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Made with Unity experiences reach nearly three billion devices worldwide and have been installed more than 29 billion times in the last 12 months.

Adjust

Adjust is a global app marketing analytics platform committed to ensuring the highest privacy and performance standards. Adjust's solutions include attribution and measurement, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, as well as automation tools. The company's mission is to make mobile marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the more than 50,000 apps working with Adjust.

Category sponsors

Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition): Kwalee

Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition): Xsolla, Kwalee

Meeting system: Owlcat Games

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week: Kwalee (gold), Sharkmob (gold), Outplay Entertainment (associate), MAG Interactive (associate)

Games Jobs Live: Sharkmob (gold), Outplay Entertainment (associate), MAG Interactive (associate)

Track sponsors

The Growth Track: Adverty

The Developer Toolkit: Denuvo by Irdeto

Global Trends: App Annie

Game Maker Insights: CrazyLabs

Esports + Influencers: Enthusiast Gaming

Show Me The Money: MY.GAMES

Hypercasual + Social: JoyPac

Associate sponsors

L-R: HyprMX, Owlcat Games, AppTweak, TinyHydra, JetPlay, AudioMob, JUMP, MAG Interactive

