Apex Legends set to drop on Nintendo Switch in March

Respawn has confirmed that Apex Legends will release on the Nintendo Switch on the 9th March.

The battle royale was originally set to release last year. However, development was impacted by the ongoing pandemic and as such, the port was delayed.

"Porting Apex Legends to its smallest screen yet is a major achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without our friends at Panic Button," said Apex game director Chad Grenier in a blog post.

"We’re very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimisations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go.

"Apex Legends will launch on Switch with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game."

We've got a job to do

Last month, the game came under fire from independent studio NOWWA, claiming that Respawn had copied an original character design from their upcoming shooter, BulletVille.

Apex Legends is also slated for a mobile release, though no release period has been scheduled yet. However, a mobile soft launch may be imminent in China according to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad. Last January, Respawn confirmed that it had found a partner to help bring the title to mobile devices in China.