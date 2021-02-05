Apex Legends may see mobile soft launch in Q2 2021

Apex Legends is reportedly set to receive a mobile soft launch sometime in Q2 later this year.

During the company's financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, Electronic Arts confirmed that Apex Legends is due to launch sometime in fiscal year 2022 on mobile devices. The battle royale will likely release in China first after EA confirmed that the company had found a partner to help bring the game to mobile in the country.

Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmed then followed up (via Twitter) providing more detail from the calls, stating that an Apex Legends soft launch will take place in the next three to four months. A launch in china will then follow as the franchise looks to reach a new audience.

The 2022 fiscal year in the US begins on October 1st, 2021 and ends on September 30th, 2022, which does seem a plausible timeline for the game to debut on mobile.

Fiscal year 2022

"We will launch on the Nintendo Switch on March 9th, and we'll expand further with our Apex mobile game rolling out in FY '22," said EA via the earnings release transcript.

Blake Jorgensen, EA chief financial officer, commented on the success of the Titanfall spinoff and how it helped to deliver a strong quarter for the US firm. It was also noted that Apex Legends had grown by 30 per cent in new players year-over-year, quite impressive considering the game launched in February 2019.

EA also spoke of the sixth consecutive year of growth for The Sims 4, mentioning that the firm hopes to see a "similar long-run" for Apex Legends. Developer Respawn just launched Season 8 of Apex Legends, as well as announcing a two-year anniversary event to celebrate the milestone.

Simultaneously, Apex Legends finally received an official launch date on Nintendo Switch, after previously being delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, only recently did the studio come under fire after an indie studio accused Respawn of copying a character design for their latest Legend, Fuse.