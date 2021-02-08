Get ready! Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 starts in less than an hour!

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for! Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 starts today!
What’s going on?
Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 kicks off at 8:45am (UK time) with a big welcome and introduction to kick off proceedings.
Day one is packed with amazing and exciting content across three themed conference tracks:
- The Growth Track (9:00am to 6:00pm)
- The Art of Publishing (9:00am to 12:10pm)
- Game Maker Insights (2:00pm to 5:40pm)
Throughout the week, tracks will also cover everything from the latest global trends and market insights, to live ops and developer tools. The MeetToMatch virtual meeting platform is already buzzing with activity as more than 1,500 developers, publishers, investors, service providers and more connect with one another.
You can view the entire event schedule here.
The event at-a-glance
- 1,500+ attendees
- 680+ companies represented
- 250+ speakers
- 115+ sessions
- 80+ hours of live video content
- Investor Connector
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- MeetToMatch platform
- Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)
- Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition)
- IGDA Mentor Café
- Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week
- Games Jobs Live
- Discord server
- Journalist Bar
Don’t miss out
