News

Former EA execs team up with mobile firm Wildlife to form new studio

Former EA execs team up with mobile firm Wildlife to form new studio
By , Editor

Former EA veterans Ray Mazza and Michael Duke have partnered with mobile company Wildlife to launch a brand new studio.

The studio, named Never Forget Games, will be headquartered in San Francisco. It'll use Wildlife's existing platform to develop and publish independent titles.

"We're bringing together superstars to push the boundaries of creativity and fun with the formation of Never Forget Games, building unforgettable gaming experiences," said Mazza in a statement.

Duke added: "Ray and I had a lot of choices when deciding who to partner with for our next endeavor. Wildlife was perfect because we have full creative control without any of the headaches of starting our own company. We get to focus on what matters: making games."

All-star cast

Mazza is known primarily for his work on The Sims at EA, as well as the development of Merge Dragons! which is now under the Zynga umbrella. Duke was a senior producer on The Sims 4. 

Never Forget Games has also named former Instagram exec Robby Andrews as its head of publishing, and ex AWS CFO Sean Boyle as COO. Fellow EA exec Peter Ingebretson, lead gameplay engineer on The Sims 3 and 4, is also among the studio's line-up. 

"We want to be the company that honours talented game creators the most, and that makes it easier and faster for them to create the games that will mark our generation," Wildlife CEO Victor Lazarte added.

"We are investing in our publishing infrastructure, enabling developers to concentrate solely on making great games."


Tags:
Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Editor

Danielle Partis is editor of PocketGamer.biz and former editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was named Journalist of the Year at the MCV Women in Games Awards 2019, as well as in the MCV 30 under 30 2020. Prior to Steel Media, she wrote about music and games at Team Rock.

Related Articles

News Aug 17th, 2020

Wildlife raises $120 million with a company valuation of $3 billion

News Dec 6th, 2019

Wildlife Studios secures $60 million investment to focus on talent acquisition

News Dec 2nd, 2020

Phoenix Labs expands as it opens new studios in Montreal and Los Angeles

News Dec 2nd, 2020

Krafton consolidates Pnix and Delusion Studio to form RisingWings

News Nov 26th, 2020

Mediatonic opens new studio in Leamington Spa

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies