Former assistant to Riot Games CEO suing company over alleged harassment

Riot Games is once again being sued, this time by a former executive assistant to its CEO Nicolo Laurent.

As spotted by Vice, Sharon O'Donnell has alleged in a complaint filed in January with the Superior Court for the State of California in Los Angeles County that she was fired from her position after he sexually harassed her. She claims a pattern of harassment starting soon after she was hired in October 2017 that included Laurent telling her to be "more feminine" and discussing his underwear and staring at her "in a sexual fashion" while doing so.

The CEO also allegedly invited O'Donnell to come over to his home while his family was away, in name to work, but with the implication that he wanted to sleep with her.

After she refused, O'Donnell claims that her duties were taken away before she was fired in July 2020. She claims this was wrongful termination.

O'Donnell is seeking damages on nine different complaints, including hostile environment, sexual discrimination, failure to prevent harassment and failure to pay wages.

“Shortly after Plaintiff was hired the Defendant Laurent began a pattern of harassing Plaintiff based on her sex or gender. This continued until the end of her employment," the lawsuit says.

Denied

Riot has denied O'Donnell's claims about her dismissal, telling GamesIndustry.biz that they are false and that her role was terminated due to complaints from "a variety of people." Laurent is apparently carrying on in his duties while an internal investigation takes place.

"Over the past several years, workplace culture has been one of our top priorities and we're proud of the steps we've taken to make Riot Games a great place to work. Core to giving Rioters confidence in our commitment to culture transformation is taking all allegations of harassment or discrimination very seriously, thoroughly investigating claims, and taking action against anyone who is found to have violated our policies," a spokesperson said.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.