PGC Digital: Live Tech Games set to debut Roshambo pilot with ITV's This Morning

By , Features Editor

Live Tech Games' Roshambo Live app will make its debut on ITV's This Morning sometime in March this year.

The information was confirmed by Live Tech Games co-founders Samuel Worsley and Nathan Moore during their talk on 'Turning Mobile Live: Transforming Classic Games Into Live Experiences' at PGC Digital #5. The company has been working with ITV since September on the project and last month confirmed that the mobile app had been picked up by the broadcaster.

"ITV is ahead of the curve and already strategically planning exciting new forms of media and entertainment," Moore told attendees.

"We will be conducting a pilot with ITV in March that combines the live gaming we've already built, with television."

This Morning is a popular topical discussion show hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. It's also one of the longest-running daytime programmes, having aired on British television since 1988.

Online vs. live

"A recent study by commonsense media identified that 65 per cent of under thirties say that speak more with people online then they do in person," said Worsley, on the need for more live experiences.

Another stat shared stated that approximately 70 per cent of mobile gamers play with friends. This is why Live Tech Games believe 2020 was a "launchpad" for the genre, citing the need for live games at set times, social gaming against others, simple games in quick short-form experiences with free prizes.

Worsley added that: "Prize-rewarded games can attract a bigger audience, drive more commitment from the players, as well as being a fantastic accelerant of organic sharing."

Live Tech Games teased that anyone interested in its new project should stay tuned to This Morning's social media accounts for more details.

One of the big winners that offered live experiences against friends was Epic Games' Houseparty app, which grew by nearly 3000 per cent in downloads throughout the early parts of 2020.

PGC Digital #5 takes place from February 8th to February 12th. To keep up to date with all of our coverage, check out the roundups here. There's still time to sign up - to find out more and book a ticket, head to the website.


Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

