Microsoft is testing xCloud streaming via browsers

Games and software giant Microsoft has apparently started testing its xCloud streaming tech via browser.

That's according to The Verge, which reports that this is being trialled right now ahead of a public test. This allows users to play their games via a browser. Not only does this mean that PC users will finally be able to try Microsoft's games streaming service; it also makes it possible for people with iPhones and iPads to access xCloud.

Apparently the browser version will be similar in functionality to the existing Android edition, with users being given recommendations for what to try out, as well as having the ability to resume games they were playing. There's no word on what resolution xCloud will stream games to consumers at yet.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.