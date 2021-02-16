News

Microsoft is testing xCloud streaming via browsers

Microsoft is testing xCloud streaming via browsers
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Games and software giant Microsoft has apparently started testing its xCloud streaming tech via browser.

That's according to The Verge, which reports that this is being trialled right now ahead of a public test. This allows users to play their games via a browser. Not only does this mean that PC users will finally be able to try Microsoft's games streaming service; it also makes it possible for people with iPhones and iPads to access xCloud.

Apparently the browser version will be similar in functionality to the existing Android edition, with users being given recommendations for what to try out, as well as having the ability to resume games they were playing. There's no word on what resolution xCloud will stream games to consumers at yet.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Dec 9th, 2020

Project xCloud is coming to iOS devices in Spring 2021

News Oct 9th, 2020

Microsoft is looking at a web-based xCloud app for iOS devices

as News Sep 25th, 2020

Microsoft is launching xCloud in Japan in 2021

News Jul 16th, 2020

Project xCloud is becoming part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in September

News Jul 8th, 2020

Microsoft reveals official Project xCloud mobile controller

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies