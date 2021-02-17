AdInMo partners with digital out of home network Lemma Technologies

Brand advertising platform AdInMo has partnered with digital out of home network Lemma Technologies.

Through the partnership, Lemma's international reach will be able to expand into mobile games. Moreover, its clients will be able to target various gaming audiences, across all genres, programmatically.

Furthermore, the ads on offer will be non-intrusive. Thus the player experience will not be disrupted.

"Marketers today are excessively focused on winning audience attention and in this regard are developing strategies that enable them to be present at multiple crucial touchpoints through a single platform," said Lemma CEO and founder Gulab Patil.

"Our partnership with AdInMo is an attempt to offer advertisers easy access to multi-screen audiences across DOOH as well as the mobile ad realm.

"Converting passive consumers to active engagers is a key part of DOOH, and AdInMo delivers an engaged mobile gaming audience."

Great team

Meanwhile, thanks to collaborating with Lemma, the demand for AdInMo's InGamePlay inventory will increase, as will its presence within the Asian market.

"Mobile games are played by over a third of the world's population, offering advertisers unrivalled access to high-value millennial and Gen-Z audiences," said AdInMo CEO and co-founder Kristan Rivers.

"It makes total sense for digital ad exchanges to feature InGame Advertising as a new media channel to enable their brand customers to access the unparalleled reach and diversity of mobile gaming audiences.

"That's why we're extremely excited to be partnering with Lemma. InGamePlay brand ads are like digital billboards in mobile games and brands that already embrace digital media will be able to immediately extend their reach."

Lemma is not the first company that AdInMo has partnered with this year. Last month, the ads specialist teamed up with global mobile advertising firm InMobi. Moreover, AdInMo also welcomed a new COO and VP of engineering.