Velan to make a dodgeball game called Knockout City for EA

The Vicarious Visions vets over at Velan have created a "dodgeball-inspired" game called Knockout City.

Announced yesterday, this title is a multiplayer release coming out via Electronic Arts' EA Originals publishing label which has players battling it out in dodgeball-esque gameplay. Knockout City is set to launch on May 21st for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatability.

“At Velan we obsess over finding new play experiences,” the studio's co-founder and CEO Karthik Bala said.

“Knockout City starts with the deceptively simple concept of throwing and catching a ball and layers in an incredible amount of skill, depth and style, for a refreshingly fun competitive multiplayer experience that you have to play to believe. It ain’t just dodgeball, it’s dodgeBRAWL. Since we first found that magic in the game, we haven’t been able to stop playing and we can’t wait to share that experience with some of you during this weekend’s first closed beta.”

