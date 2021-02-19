News

Velan to make a dodgeball game called Knockout City for EA

Set to launch later this year

Velan to make a dodgeball game called Knockout City for EA
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

The Vicarious Visions vets over at Velan have created a "dodgeball-inspired" game called Knockout City.

Announced yesterday, this title is a multiplayer release coming out via Electronic Arts' EA Originals publishing label which has players battling it out in dodgeball-esque gameplay. Knockout City is set to launch on May 21st for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatability.

“At Velan we obsess over finding new play experiences,” the studio's co-founder and CEO Karthik Bala said.

“Knockout City starts with the deceptively simple concept of throwing and catching a ball and layers in an incredible amount of skill, depth and style, for a refreshingly fun competitive multiplayer experience that you have to play to believe. It ain’t just dodgeball, it’s dodgeBRAWL. Since we first found that magic in the game, we haven’t been able to stop playing and we can’t wait to share that experience with some of you during this weekend’s first closed beta.”

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Feb 19th, 2021

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund invests $3 billion in major games companies

News Feb 18th, 2021

EA completes its purchase of Codemasters

Deal Feb 9th, 2021

EA snaps up Design Home creator Glu Mobile

News Feb 5th, 2021

Apex Legends may see mobile soft launch in Q2 2021

News Feb 2nd, 2021

EA working on six football mobile titles as its extends UEFA license

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies