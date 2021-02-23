GOING HYPER WINTER 2021: Online Hyper Casual Game Jam goes live this week

Going Hyper returns this week!

ACHIEVERS HUB, together with Center42 and Happy Monday, is organizing the next hyper-casual game jam!

It will be back on February 26 - March 1, 2021! During the weekend plus one day of lectures, you’ll be able to:

Create a hyper-casual game prototype in 2 days

Get help and advice from mentors

Listen to 1 day of talks from the industry experts

Meet top publishers and ask your questions

Win in 10+ categories and get valuable prizes

Get publishing offers - Find a team and network with the other HC developers

...and more

Voodoo.io, Gismart, Azur Games, JoyPac, BoomBit, Kwalee, Crazy Labs, and Ketchapp have already confirmed their participation. And this is just the beginning!

Developer tickets cost from 5 to 10 USD per person. The amount of tickets is limited, so hurry up and grab one! The price won't change over time.

By the way, you can use the promo code GH2021PARTNERS to get a 10% discount.

You can find more info on our Facebook event page (tagged above) and get your tickets here: https://center42.tech/hyper-casual-jam/2021

More information on event partners, sponsors, and speakers is always available here: https://fb.me/e/1ZRr2UYog