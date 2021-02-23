GOING HYPER WINTER 2021: Online Hyper Casual Game Jam goes live this week

Going Hyper returns this week!
ACHIEVERS HUB, together with Center42 and Happy Monday, is organizing the next hyper-casual game jam!
It will be back on February 26 - March 1, 2021! During the weekend plus one day of lectures, you’ll be able to:
- Create a hyper-casual game prototype in 2 days
- Get help and advice from mentors
- Listen to 1 day of talks from the industry experts
- Meet top publishers and ask your questions
- Win in 10+ categories and get valuable prizes
- Get publishing offers - Find a team and network with the other HC developers
- ...and more
Voodoo.io, Gismart, Azur Games, JoyPac, BoomBit, Kwalee, Crazy Labs, and Ketchapp have already confirmed their participation. And this is just the beginning!
Developer tickets cost from 5 to 10 USD per person. The amount of tickets is limited, so hurry up and grab one! The price won't change over time.
By the way, you can use the promo code GH2021PARTNERS to get a 10% discount.
You can find more info on our Facebook event page (tagged above) and get your tickets here: https://center42.tech/hyper-casual-jam/2021
More information on event partners, sponsors, and speakers is always available here: https://fb.me/e/1ZRr2UYog
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?