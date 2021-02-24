Google hit with class-action lawsuit for Stadia 4K claims

Search and tech giant Google is facing a class-action lawsuit over the claims it made about its Stadia streaming service would be able to play games at 4K resolution.

As detailed on ClassAction.org, a case was filed on October 22nd last year with the Queens County Superior Court, before this was moved to the New York federal court on February 12th.

It alleges that Google has violated consumer protection laws in every single state of the USA, as well as DC when it claimed that people could play all games at 4K when Stadia rolled out in November 2019. The case also says that Google didn't correct its claims when it emerged that the search giant was upscaling games from lower resolutions.

Lies

Google isn't the only defendant named, either. The case also claims that Destiny maker Bungie and Doom studio Id Software also misled consumers by saying that their titles would run at 4K. Whether they are actually at fault is another matter, given that the resolution that games play at is likely a platform issue.

The case seeks full compensation for those who bought Stadia, in addition to requiring Google display the resolution and frame rate of games on its streaming service.

You can read the lawsuit here.

Earlier this month, Google announced that it was closing its first-party Stadia Games and Entertainment studios.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.