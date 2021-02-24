News

Last chance to vote for your favourite game! Voting for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 closes NEXT WEEK!

Voting closes on March 3rd, make sure you’ve put your games in the spotlight and tell your community to vote now!

Special Features Editor

What's the best game you played in the last year? Have you found a phone that's given you a competitive edge online? Or a controller that helped you beat your high scores?

Voted for by YOU, the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 are a chance for you to have your say and vote for your favourite games, hardware and developers.

The results will be announced on Tuesday, March 16th, but be quick and get your votes in now as voting closes NEXT WEDNESDAY, March 3rd!

What are the categories?

  1. Mobile Game of the Year
  2. Best Mobile Developer
  3. Best Mobile Publisher
  4. Best Apple Arcade Game
  5. Best Google Play Pass Game
  6. Best Platform Game
  7. Best Battle Royale Game
  8. Best RPG
  9. Best Puzzle Game
  10. Best Sports Game
  11. Best Action Game
  12. Best Strategy Game
  13. Best Simulation Game
  14. Best AR Game
  15. Most Innovative Game
  16. Best Gaming Accessory
  17. Best Gaming Phone
  18. Best Gaming Tablet
  19. Best Educational Game
  20. Best Racing Game
  21. Best Shooter
  22. Best Game Narrative
  23. Best Multiplayer Game
  24. Best Mobile Conversion
  25. Best Digital Board Game
  26. Best Game We're Still Playing
  27. Best Hypercasual 'Quick Play' Game

On March 16th, the team will reveal which games have been voted top by the mobile gaming public in a live Twitch stream as well as on PocketGamer.com.

Vote now

The ball's in your court! Share the voting link with your teams and communities and get voting for your favourite games now!

 


Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

