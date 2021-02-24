Last chance to vote for your favourite game! Voting for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 closes NEXT WEEK!

What's the best game you played in the last year? Have you found a phone that's given you a competitive edge online? Or a controller that helped you beat your high scores?

Voted for by YOU, the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 are a chance for you to have your say and vote for your favourite games, hardware and developers.

The results will be announced on Tuesday, March 16th, but be quick and get your votes in now as voting closes NEXT WEDNESDAY, March 3rd!

What are the categories?

Mobile Game of the Year Best Mobile Developer Best Mobile Publisher Best Apple Arcade Game Best Google Play Pass Game Best Platform Game Best Battle Royale Game Best RPG Best Puzzle Game Best Sports Game Best Action Game Best Strategy Game Best Simulation Game Best AR Game Most Innovative Game Best Gaming Accessory Best Gaming Phone Best Gaming Tablet Best Educational Game Best Racing Game Best Shooter Best Game Narrative Best Multiplayer Game Best Mobile Conversion Best Digital Board Game Best Game We're Still Playing Best Hypercasual 'Quick Play' Game

On March 16th, the team will reveal which games have been voted top by the mobile gaming public in a live Twitch stream as well as on PocketGamer.com.

Vote now

The ball's in your court! Share the voting link with your teams and communities and get voting for your favourite games now!