The ESA launches $1 million initiative with Black Girls Code

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has launched a multi-year $1 million initiative to support Black Girls Code (BGC).

Along with its humanitarian arm ESA Foundation and BGC, the organisation will offer support to young girls and women interested in technology through education and mentoring.

"Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Our industry is committed to expanding opportunities in our sector by working to grow talent and spark interest and excitement for STEAM careers, especially for those from underrepresented groups," said ESA president Stanley Pierre-Louis.

"Since the ESA Foundation's mission focuses on diversity as a central tenet, it is ideally positioned to lead, develop and manage this industry initiative and bring to life our partnership with Black Girls Code.

"Our goal is to attract more girls and young women into software coding and related technology fields. We look forward to celebrating the success stories of these young women as they develop their skills and become technology leaders in the video game industry and beyond."

Helping hand

Through this initiative, BGC will inch ever closer to its mission of supporting one million young women and girls in learning coding and tech skills by 2040.

Furthermore, the trade body will offer financial assistance as well as volunteer time. There will be a primary focus on cities such as Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh, San Francisco and North Carolina.

Since 2007, the ESA Foundation has granted more than 400 scholarships, while BGC now has operations in cities across the US and South Africa.

"We are excited to work with the ESA Foundation and video game industry on increasing access and opportunities for girls and young women interested in exploring technology as educational and career options," said BGC.

"By cultivating the next generation of developers, we hope to grow the number of women of colour in the technology sector who will ultimately become the future leaders in this space."

In December 2020, the ESA Foundation raised $468,000, which was split between various charities and its scholarship programme.