Nintendo Switch sales in the UK hit 1.5 million in 2020

The Nintendo Switch sold nearly double the number of PS5s and Xbox Series hardware in the UK last year.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, combined, Sony and Microsoft's next-generation consoles shifted 760,000 units, while the Nintendo Switch shifted 1.5 million.

Furthermore, the number of units shipped by Nintendo was up more than 50 per cent year-on-year, as less than one million Switch consoles were sold in the UK in 2019.

However, it is worth noting that the new consoles were launched in November, and they faced major stock issues.

Switch it up

Currently, Nintendo's flagship hardware is at the "midpoint" of its life cycle and has shipped nearly 80 million units worldwide.

Moreover, as of January 2021, the Switch has outsold the Nintendo 3DS, which picked up 75.9 million lifetime sales, before being discontinued in September 2020.

The Nintendo Switch's popularity doesn't appear to be waning as it continues to be the best-selling console across the US and Canada. It has also officially sold one million units in China.