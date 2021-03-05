Be the first to find new job adverts and get free entry to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 with Careers Week

The jobs market can be difficult, even in the games industry. It takes time to find the right role and company that suits you, and with the way the world is currently, it’s even more difficult. Despite a strong 2020 for the games industry generally, many companies have faced difficult decisions to lay off staff, and jobseekers have had networking opportunities limited.

In order to support jobseekers during this time, we added a ‘careers fair’ component to our events in 2020 - and we are proud to say we’re hosting another Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 in the week of April 19th to 23rd.

And the best bit is that jobseekers can attend free!

What can you expect from the Careers Week?

A digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A daily ‘recruitment hour’ in the Discord channel where recruiters and job-seekers can gather

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused ‘recruitment’ talks, panels and roundtables

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

Games Jobs Live also returns during Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week, a live-streamed recruitment event designed which shines the spotlight on games industry careers. Sign up FREE here.

How can I get involved?

1) Jobseekers join us for free!

We are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work due to the current climate and looking for a new role.

This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities, but also all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Digital #6 including five days of professional talks and panels, the meeting platform and more!

So if you’re a jobseeker looking for their next opportunity, you can apply for a pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 right here.

2) Recruiters welcome!

We have a range of free and paid opportunities for businesses looking to hire new talent.

If you would like more information about premium recruitment opportunities, sponsorship or get involved in some other way, please contact chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

Contact us by using this form to share your vacancies with the games industry.

Not a jobseeker?

If you’re not a jobseeker or want guaranteed access to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 - including Careers Week - you can register for your tickets now and save $440 with our Early Bird discounts.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.