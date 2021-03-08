International Women's Day 2021: Celebrating women in games on PocketGamer.biz

March 8th, 2021 is International Women’s Day, an annual celebration of achievements for women all over the world.

In a world that feels so equal, we often hear echoes of ‘women can do everything that men do, why do we need this day?’. While that does ring true thanks to the tireless efforts of those that paved the way, many industries are still not the level playing field that they can and should be, and that includes the games industry.

With that in mind, our Jobs in Games section this week is dedicated to showcasing incredible women working in the games industry, from all backgrounds and disciplines. Every day this week, we’ll be sharing insight, stories and advice from some of the industry’s most talented women. We’ll also be sharing advice on how women can get their start in the space.

However, it's not all about sharing successes and wins. It's also about highlighting the challenges, stamping out bad behavior, and helping to make the games industry a more welcoming and balanced environment by challenging inequality.

Over the next week, you’ll see success stories from women holding down huge roles at mobile’s largest companies, to ladies owning their space at start-ups and on stages. Of course, our celebration of strong, successful women doesn’t start and end with this week. We want to hear stories all year round. If you have a story you’d like to share, get in touch.

Until then, keep an eye on our International Women's Day tag, where we'll be compiling interviews throughout the week.