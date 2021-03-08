News

UK's Competition and Markets Authority investigating Apple

For anti-competitive behaviour

By , Staff Writer

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will investigate Apple for anti-competitive behaviour.

CMA has chosen to undertake its investigation due to its "own work in the digital sector" and developers claiming Apple's terms and conditions for the App Store are in breach of competition law.

In particular, the trade body will look at Apple's policy which prevents developers from introducing alternative payment methods. Instead, it forces them to use its own payment system.

Furthermore, the CMA will also have a focus on the 30 per cent commission the tech behemoth takes for each purchase made via its storefront.

Currently, the iOS creator is embroiled in a feud with Epic Games, which stemmed from the Fortnite creator introducing a new payment option to its battle royale.

Moreover, the games firm has brought its fight with Apple to Australia and the UK, claiming it has broken anti-competitive laws.

Play fair

"Millions of us use apps every day to check the weather, play a game or order a takeaway," said CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli.

"So, complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice – potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps – warrant careful scrutiny.

"Our ongoing examination into digital markets has already uncovered some worrying trends. We know that businesses, as well as consumers, may suffer real harm if anti-competitive practices by big tech go unchecked.

"That's why we're pressing on with setting up the new Digital Markets Unit and launching new investigations wherever we have grounds to do so."


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

