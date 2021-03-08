Microsoft ZeniMax acquisition gets nod in EU and US

Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media has been given the thumbs up by both the European Commission and the United States' Securities and Exchanges Commission.

The Verge reports that on Friday, March 5th, the EU gave an Art. 6(1)(b) ruling on the acquisition, which translated into English means that the European government doesn't think there's any reason to stop the deal.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, the Big M published a Note of Effectiveness on March 4th – as spotted by NME – which is simply a notification that the SEC has gone investigated the deal and give it the thumbs up. This comes alongside an S-4 document, which goes into the nitty gritty of Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax.

Microsoft announced in September that it planned to acquire ZeniMax for $7.5 billion.