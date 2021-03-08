Get your game to market and seek incredible talent at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 with the Publisher SpeedMatch - registration is now open

One of the most important factors in the business of games is bringing your game to market. And on the flip side, looking for amazing talent or exciting games yet to be revealed to the world is just as important. So what if there was a way to connect with developers and publishers alike?

Well at our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, we run curated meeting sessions which are designed to help publishers, developers and investors meet each other. These are short, speed-dating style type sessions which are more targeted than the usual MeetToMatch platform allows.

And one such curated session is the Publisher SpeedMatch! So if you want to meet with a top publisher or a talented developer, sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch at our next event now!

The popular fringe event makes a return at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 in April 2021.

How does the event work?

The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions introduce pre-selected applicants of developers and publishers for short meetings. These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, however they are great for participants to make initial contact, which can be followed up with a longer meeting either during or after the conference. The event places the emphasis on efficient networking.

Similarly to the rest of the content and other fringe events available at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, Publisher SpeedMatch will take place entirely over the internet alongside our online meeting platform.

So if you’re a developer looking for a way to get your game published, or a publisher looking for the next big thing, sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch now!

Please note that to take part in the Publisher SpeedMatch, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.

