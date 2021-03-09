News

Discord revenue nearly tripled during 2020

Platform boasts 140 million monthly active users

Discord revenue nearly tripled during 2020
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Chat platform Discord saw its revenue increase by close-to three times last year.

That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which reports that the firm brought in $130 million during 2020, an 188.9 per cent increase on the roughly $45 million that the company reported during 2019. Meanwhile, Discord also has 140 million monthly active users, a figure the firm previously announced in December 2020 when it announced its Series H funding round.

This is partly driven by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which saw users visiting the platform 707.9 million times in May 2020, up from the 81.5 million it boasted the previous month.

On the up

“We really believe we can build products that make Discord more fun and that people will pay for them. It keeps our incentives aligned,” CEO Jason Citron (pictured) said, discussing creating a business that isn't reliant on advertising.

He later added that its Nitro subscriptions that users can buy for servers they like are "almost like giving your friends a group hug or taking them out to lunch.”

At the end of 2020, Discord finished its Series H funding round which valued the company at a cool $7 billion. Since its launch back in 2015, the platform has attracted more than 250 million users.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Feb 9th, 2021

PGC Digital: The state of mobile games in 2021

News Jan 28th, 2021

Simulation games revenue was up 62% in the US last year

News Jan 13th, 2021

Discord users can have text conversations with Matrix-based apps

News Jan 11th, 2021

European consumers spent $14.8 billion on mobile apps last year

News Jan 8th, 2021

Among Us tops worldwide download charts for 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies