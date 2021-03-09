Google tops the publisher download charts for February 2021

Google proved to be the top mobile publisher via downloads in February, according to Sensor Tower.

The Alphabet-owned company racked up 227 million installs last month, followed by Facebook, which had 138 million downloads.

However, mobile games specialist Voodoo took the No.3 spot, while ByteDance and AppLovin closed out the top five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

In 2020, Voodoo's library managed to rack up more than two billion downloads.

Game time

Meanwhile, mobile games publishers dominated the bottom half of the chart, with four out of the five specialising in smartphone titles.

Crazy Labs came in at No.6, followed by Supersonic Studios – who recently named the winners of its hypercasual contest – and Azur Interactive Games.

Finally, Zynga and Microsoft closed out the top ten in ninth and tenth place, respectively.