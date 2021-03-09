Pitch your hard-worked games at the Big Indie Pitch taking place this April at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

All over the world in person and online, we run pitching competitions designed to showcase the best indie developers in the games industry. These are short, speed-dating-styled pitching competitions where developers can earn important feedback and have the chance to win top prizes.

Indie developers are the lifeblood of the games industry and a great force of innovation, and at our conferences and events that we run across the world, we do our utmost to support them.

One way we support them is by running our Big Indie Pitch competitions, where developers can sign up and take part FREE!

Taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 in April, our ever-popular pitching competition makes its return to shine the spotlight on some of the most talented indie developers within our industry. Participants will engage in a speed-dating style pitching competition to learn from top games industry experts and potentially win promotional packages worth thousands. It’s a great opportunity to see where your game is at and raise awareness!

The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running two Big Indie Pitches! One of them is focused on mobile developers, while the other enables PC and console developers to take part. Its free to sign up and you will also gain access to every aspect of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.

“In my opinion The Big Indie Pitch is an amazing opportunity for developers from all over the world to be a part of a competition that not only celebrates all the amazing creativity in the indie development scene, but looks to give back at the same time,” says Sophia Drake, Big Indie Pitch Manager at Steel Media.

“What do I mean by that? Well obviously, whilst we have prizes for the winners, every single developer who is selected to pitch will be provided with the chance to meet our expert judges (made up of publishers, journalists, and industry experts), gain written feedback, and in the case of the mobile pitch, be covered on PocketGamer.com. In addition, the entire shortlist for both pitches gets free tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital.

It can be hard to self-promote sometimes, but I really am proud of the work we do at The Big Indie Pitch and I hope to help as many different indie developers as possible, so please don’t be shy and submit to be a part of it. I promise it is both a friendly and valuable experience.”

Not taking part in the Big Indie Pitch? You can still get involved with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

We’re allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with publishers and investors, as well as learn from the industry’s biggest names. So if you’re not taking part in the Big Indie Pitch, make sure you sign up here to get a free pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6!

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t quite qualify as an indie - you can guarantee your attendance now with our heavily subsidised tickets. Book now and you can save more than $440 with our Early Bird prices.