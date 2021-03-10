League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to the Americas later this month

Riot Games will bring the League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta to the Americas later this month.

As detailed on Twitter, the mobile title will be available on March 29 across countries such as the US, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.

Initially, the open beta began in October 2020 across Asia, including countries such as Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

However, come December 2020, the game made its way to Europe, Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam.

As it came to Europe, we gave the open beta a try and found it to be an enjoyable experience reminiscent of its PC counterpart. In fact, we enjoyed the title so much that it was named Mobile Game of the Week.

Wild ride

In January 2021, League of Legends: Wild Rift game design director Brian Feeney explained that it was "taking a little longer than planned" to bring the game to different markets.

"We're aiming to start service in the Americas in March," said Feeney.

"We're currently working on ways to make sure you get access to a bunch of champions quickly when you join so you can start building up your competitive pool. We'll have more details soon, and we can't wait for you to start playing."

League of Legends: Wild Rift was first announced in October 2019, alongside another five projects. It was confirmed for iOS devices one year later though no release date has been confirmed.