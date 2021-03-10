Nintendo calls time on 3DS and 3DS XL repairs

Nintendo has officially ceased repairs on 3DS and 3DS XL consoles.

As confirmed in a site update, the Japanese publisher has run out of parts to repair the hardware.

"Regarding the repair reception of the Nintendo 3DS body and the Nintendo 3DS LL body, the stock of parts necessary for repair has disappeared, so we have finished the repair reception of the Nintendo 3DS body and the Nintendo 3DS LL body with our arrival on March 8, 2021," reads the update.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding."

Last month, Nintendo explained that the decision was made to discontinue 3DS repairs due to difficulty securing parts, though it initially intended for repairs to continue until March 31st.

However, it did inform consumers that even if a device was received before the deadline, a repair could not be guaranteed.

"Even before the above deadline, if we run out of stock of parts necessary for repair, you may not be able to receive repairs," said Nintendo.

Farewell

The new Nintendo 3DS, 3DS XL, and 2DS models will remain unaffected, with repairs continuing as normal for the time being.

Nintendo officially called time on its portable hardware in September 2020, nearly 10 years after its original launch.

Moreover, within four years of release, the Nintendo Switch has already surpassed the lifetime sales of the 3DS as the hybrid console closes in on 80 million units worldwide.