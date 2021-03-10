Krafton backs Indian esports firm Nodwin Gaming with $22.4 million

PUBG Mobile firm Krafton has invested $22.4 million in Indian esports organisation Nodwin Gaming.

As reported by TechCrunch, Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara, has established itself as a key player in the Indian esports market.

The company has worked with numerous partners, including Blizzard Entertainment, Riot Games and ESL. Nodwin Gaming has helped these firms to host tournaments, as well as aid with brands and sponsorships.

"Esports will be a key pillar to the growth of sports entertainment in the future," said Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee.

"It sits at a wonderful intersection of sports, entertainment and technology where nations such as India can pave the path.

"With Krafton coming on board, we have an endorsement from the mecca of gaming and esports — South Korea — on what we are building from India for the world based on our competence in mobile-first markets."

To battle

Through the investment, Krafton can continue to have a foothold in India after it faced troubles last year over PUBG Mobile being associated with Chinese tech giant Tencent. It resulted in the battle royale game being removed from the Indian market.

However, the South Korean firm cut publishing ties with Tencent in India as it tried to bring PUBG Mobile back to the country.

"Krafton is excited to partner with Nodwin Gaming to help foster the promising esports ecosystem and engage with our fans and players in India," said Krafton CEO Changhan Kim.

"Taking the momentum from this partnership, we will explore additional investment opportunities in the region to uphold our commitment and dedication in cultivating the local video game, esports, entertainment, and tech industries."