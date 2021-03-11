News

Moloco receives TAG Global Brand Safety Certification

"Meeting the requirements to be TAG certified is the latest demonstration of Moloco's dedication to brand safety"

By

Mobile growth solutions firm Moloco has received TAG Global Brand Safety Certification.

To join the Trustworthy Accountability Group' (TAG) program, the company had to meet strict requirements.

The Global Brand Safety Certification Program aims to combat the risk of ad misplacement in digital media and raise the standards of digital advertising integrity.

"Meeting the requirements to be TAG certified is the latest demonstration of Moloco's dedication to brand safety," said Moloco's Ikkjin Ahn.

"Global losses from ad fraud in 2020 were estimated to be $35 billion and are expected to rise in 2021. We want to be a standard-bearer for greater transparency in the global digital advertising market."

Stay safe

ABC chief exec Simon Redlich added: "We're delighted that MOLOCO has completed our global audit to demonstrate compliance with the TAG Brand Safety Certified guidelines.

"Achieving BSC certification shows they're committed to adopting the high standards necessary to protect themselves and their customers worldwide in the important area of brand safety."

Earlier this year, Moloco launched its automated buying platform Moloco Cloud.


