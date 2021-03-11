Find your next job at Games Jobs Live taking place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 this April

Have you been trying to find the next step in your career but don’t know where to look? How does an event where tons of top games industry companies advertise their job roles sound? Well, look no further than Games Jobs Live!

The jobs market can be difficult, even in the games industry. It takes time to find the right role and company that suits you, and with the way the world is currently, it’s even more difficult. To support games industry jobseekers, as part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, we’re shining a spotlight on games industry careers. As part of that, we’re thrilled to welcome Games Jobs Live as part of the week’s activities in April.

What’s Games Jobs Live?

Games Jobs Live is a live-streamed recruitment event designed specifically for the games industry. Broadcast on YouTube, they’re free and open to all attendees, whether they already work in the games industry, another sector, or have recently graduated.

The events showcase the best local game development studios – each studio succinctly presents who they are, what they’ve done, and what positions they’re looking to fill. Each studio also has their own dedicated Discord chat channel so applicants can follow up with any questions to them, and then just apply directly to each studio.

Studios involved previously include Codemasters, Sumo Digital, Team 17, Red Kite Games, Futurlab, OutPlay, Tag Games and loads more.

The main event takes place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, and is a 90-minute video broadcast, followed by a 30-minute Discord Q&A. You'll hear from companies that have vacancies to fill, and then be able to ask questions.

In addition to Games Jobs Live, the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week takes place during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 from April 19th to 23rd. Jobseekers can sign up free if they qualify and take part in the many activities right here and the rest of what Connects has to offer!

