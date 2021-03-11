News

Huuuge Game focusing on M&A with new job listing

Following its IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

By , Staff Writer

Huuuge Games to go all-in on mergers and acquisitions as it looks to hire a strategy and corporate development manager.

As detailed in a job listing, the company is after an individual with M&A experience, with a few deals under their belt.

"This is a unique opportunity to join a small, high-performance SWAT team of M&A and investment experts working directly with the company's C-level executives on a daily basis," reads the listing.

"The team is tasked with deploying capital at scale and partnering with exceptional gaming businesses across the globe."

In the role, the successful candidate will be expected to manage M&A opportunities from start to finish.

Big spender

Recently, Huuuge went public on the Warsaw Stock Exchange with a valuation of $442 million.

Not only is it the largest IPO from a games company in the history of the WSE, but it is the largest initial public offering to come from a mobile game firm in Europe.

Huuuge has made it clear that it will put the money generated from the IPO towards business opportunities. Between 90-to-95 per cent will be used for investments, while the remaining will fuel long-term growth.


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

