Mobile Jobs Weekly: Former EA Mobile director joins Riot, Call of Duty: Mobile snaps up ex-Lionsgate coordinator and Stillfront appoints senior VP

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.
The focus of this semi-regular article will be to compile all of the big job appointments, departures and studio moves in one easy-to-read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.
You can also catch up with all of the job news from our previous column.
Movers and Shakers
Former EA Mobile director, Forza exec and Destiny 2 project lead Carlos Sanchez joins Riot Games
Riot Games has appointed former Microsoft and EA veteran Carlos Sanchez as its new head of game operations.
Sanchez entered the games industry in 2011 as the development director at EA on Madden NFL, before moving up to a similar role for EA Mobile as a whole. Here, numerous games were published under his wing, including Plants vs. Zombies 1 and 2, The Simpsons: Tapped Out, Tetris Blitz, Dungeon Keeper, Ultima: Quest of the Avatar, Monopoly and Scrabble.
Andrew N. Green joins Stillfront Group as senior vice president
Swedish mobile games group Stillfront Group announced on Monday that Andrew N. Green joins the company as Senior Vice President Operations & Growth. Andrew joins Stillfront from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) where he was a partner focused on helping build the games initiative at the firm while supporting the consumer portfolio.
Bandai Namco Mobile hires Marc Saña Forrellach as new game developer
Bandai Namco Mobile has welcomed Marc Saña Forrellach as its new game developer.
Before joining Bandai Namco, Forrellach worked for Omnidrone as a lead programmer, which he held for more than a year. Prior to that, he was a lead programmer at Ubisoft for over six years.
Lionsgate coordinator Cole Schoneman joins Call of Duty: Mobile
Former Lionsgate integrated brand marketing coordinator Cole Schoneman has joined Activision.
Before joining the team behind the mobile shooter, Shoneman worked for Lionsgate for 18 months, and during that time, he worked in integrated brand marketing.
Jobs
Square Enix Montréal
Lead Programmer - Montréal, Canada
BI Developer (Business Operations and Analytics) - Montréal, Canada
Release Management Supervisor - Montréal, Canada
Jobs Board
Website Editor (PocketGamer.biz) - remote, UK
You read that correctly! This very site is on the hunt for a brand new editor. Danielle will be leaving Steel Media at the end of March. If you're looking for an exciting new opportunity in editorial, check the job post above or email our COO dave.bradley@steelmedianetwork.co.uk
Check out a few more select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:
Lead VFX artist (Rebellion) - Oxford, UK
Ad monetisation manager (Lockwood Publishing) - remote, UK
Head of game development (Red Bull), Elsbethen, Austria
East Side Games
Producer - remote/Vancouver, Canada
Solutions Engineer - remote/Vancouver, Canada
Head on over to our Jobs Board for the full list of roles now on offer.
If you have any jobs news you would like to share, please feel free to drop a mail to matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?