Mobile Jobs Weekly: Former EA Mobile director joins Riot, Call of Duty: Mobile snaps up ex-Lionsgate coordinator and Stillfront appoints senior VP

Movers and Shakers

Former EA Mobile director, Forza exec and Destiny 2 project lead Carlos Sanchez joins Riot Games

Riot Games has appointed former Microsoft and EA veteran Carlos Sanchez as its new head of game operations.

Sanchez entered the games industry in 2011 as the development director at EA on Madden NFL, before moving up to a similar role for EA Mobile as a whole. Here, numerous games were published under his wing, including Plants vs. Zombies 1 and 2, The Simpsons: Tapped Out, Tetris Blitz, Dungeon Keeper, Ultima: Quest of the Avatar, Monopoly and Scrabble.

Andrew N. Green joins Stillfront Group as senior vice president

Swedish mobile games group Stillfront Group announced on Monday that Andrew N. Green joins the company as Senior Vice President Operations & Growth. Andrew joins Stillfront from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) where he was a partner focused on helping build the games initiative at the firm while supporting the consumer portfolio.

Bandai Namco Mobile hires Marc Saña Forrellach as new game developer

Bandai Namco Mobile has welcomed Marc Saña Forrellach as its new game developer.

Before joining Bandai Namco, Forrellach worked for Omnidrone as a lead programmer, which he held for more than a year. Prior to that, he was a lead programmer at Ubisoft for over six years.

Lionsgate coordinator Cole Schoneman joins Call of Duty: Mobile

Former Lionsgate integrated brand marketing coordinator Cole Schoneman has joined Activision.

Before joining the team behind the mobile shooter, Shoneman worked for Lionsgate for 18 months, and during that time, he worked in integrated brand marketing.

Jobs

Square Enix Montréal

Lead Programmer - Montréal, Canada

BI Developer (Business Operations and Analytics) - Montréal, Canada

Release Management Supervisor - Montréal, Canada

Jobs Board

Lead VFX artist (Rebellion) - Oxford, UK

Ad monetisation manager (Lockwood Publishing) - remote, UK

Head of game development (Red Bull), Elsbethen, Austria

East Side Games

Producer - remote/Vancouver, Canada

Solutions Engineer - remote/Vancouver, Canada

