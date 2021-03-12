Join us for an informal online get-together this April at the Games Industry Gathering during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

A Pocket Gamer Connects conference usually features at least one party or a mixer; a relaxed environment where attendees can gather to network and make new connections in the games industry. Of course, with current world events that have been going on for over a year now, we haven’t been able to host those mixers.

And while the return of live events isn't too far away, we've partnered with Games Industry Gathering to create a virtual networking experience on the final day of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.

GIG started last year and virtually replicates the experience of connecting with industry friends and meeting new contacts, like we used to do during the various social gatherings during large scale gaming conventions. A randomised breakout room experience ensures that you’ll encounter new people, just like you would at an in-person event. Super casual and timezone friendly, it’s a curated safe space on Zoom where people in the industry can get to know each other.

Regular Games Industry Gatherings require an application process to take part, but all Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 attendees are automatically invited to join us on Friday, April 23rd.

Join us and over 3,000 vetted games industry folks - including decision makers at top companies - taking part over Zoom. Think of it like the hotel bar during a games event, except it’s a much safer and more inclusive environment – and you’ll also have to bring your own booze (or non-alcoholic beverages, that’s cool too!)

If you’re a registered ticket holder to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, we'll email you during the conference week with the Zoom link to join in the Friday fun. In the meantime, find out more about Games Industry Gathering and sign up for its other social activities at its official website.

NOTE: There's plenty of space for everyone, but you’ll still need to grab a ticket for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 to receive the invitation for Friday, April 23rd. You'll get access to five days of expert seminars across 16 conference tracks, 24/7 one-to-one online meetings with 1,500+ games industry folk, and a range of fringe events too.

