Who will be the winners at next week's Pocket Gamer Awards 2021?

From the start of this year, gamers everywhere have nominated their favourite mobile games for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021. After frenzied voting with the lead swapping many times, the final tally is in. Get ready to find out which games have won on Tuesday, March 16th - voted by the public!

The Pocket Gamer Awards are a celebration of the best in mobile games, from the publishers of the leading and longest-running consumer mobile games website, PocketGamer.com. Since 2006, Pocket Gamer has been delivering news, reviews, tips, guides and features that inform and entertain mobile and handheld gamers around the world.

What are the categories?

Mobile Game of the Year Best Mobile Developer Best Mobile Publisher Best Apple Arcade Game Best Google Play Pass Game Best Platform Game Best Battle Royale Game Best RPG Best Puzzle Game Best Sports Game Best Action Game Best Strategy Game Best Simulation Game Best AR Game Most Innovative Game Best Gaming Accessory Best Gaming Phone Best Gaming Tablet Best Educational Game Best Racing Game Best Shooter Best Game Narrative Best Multiplayer Game Best Mobile Conversion Best Digital Board Game Best Game We're Still Playing Best Hypercasual 'Quick Play' Game

And don't miss the big reveal as we announce the inaugural winner of the first-ever Hall of Fame award.

See the winners live

Will your favourite win? Or will YOU win? You can hear the results for every single category in our exclusive live stream from 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday, March 16th. See you there!

https://www.pocketgamer.com/pgawards2021/