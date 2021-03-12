News

Who will be the winners at next week's Pocket Gamer Awards 2021?

The public has nominated and voted for its favourite mobile games. Join us for the live stream next Tuesday, 16th March as we reveal which games take home the trophies

From the start of this year, gamers everywhere have nominated their favourite mobile games for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021. After frenzied voting with the lead swapping many times, the final tally is in. Get ready to find out which games have won on Tuesday, March 16th - voted by the public!

The Pocket Gamer Awards are a celebration of the best in mobile games, from the publishers of the leading and longest-running consumer mobile games website, PocketGamer.com. Since 2006, Pocket Gamer has been delivering news, reviews, tips, guides and features that inform and entertain mobile and handheld gamers around the world.

What are the categories?

  1. Mobile Game of the Year
  2. Best Mobile Developer
  3. Best Mobile Publisher
  4. Best Apple Arcade Game
  5. Best Google Play Pass Game
  6. Best Platform Game
  7. Best Battle Royale Game
  8. Best RPG
  9. Best Puzzle Game
  10. Best Sports Game
  11. Best Action Game
  12. Best Strategy Game
  13. Best Simulation Game
  14. Best AR Game
  15. Most Innovative Game
  16. Best Gaming Accessory
  17. Best Gaming Phone
  18. Best Gaming Tablet
  19. Best Educational Game
  20. Best Racing Game
  21. Best Shooter
  22. Best Game Narrative
  23. Best Multiplayer Game
  24. Best Mobile Conversion
  25. Best Digital Board Game
  26. Best Game We're Still Playing
  27. Best Hypercasual 'Quick Play' Game

And don't miss the big reveal as we announce the inaugural winner of the first-ever Hall of Fame award.

See the winners live

Will your favourite win? Or will YOU win? You can hear the results for every single category in our exclusive live stream from 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday, March 16th. See you there!

https://www.pocketgamer.com/pgawards2021/


