Nintendo has sights set on record breaking Switch and software sales

Nintendo could see record Switch and Software sales for the fiscal year ending in March 2022.

Bloomberg reports that the company plans to hit new heights by introducing a pro version of its flagship hardware.

Rumours have been swirling for a while, with a recent report emerging claiming that a Switch model supporting a Samsung OLED screen is on the way.

Moreover, the updated version of the Japanese hardware will feature 4K compatibility and a larger display.

As a result, according to the report, it is believed that Switch hardware sales will be "flat or slightly higher."

The new model is expected to launch in the second half of 2021, with production to begin in the coming months.

However, the current version of the hardware continues to be a strong performer, as it picked up the most sales in the UK and the US last month. Moreover, it accounted for 87 per cent of console sales in Japan last year.

It's on!

Meanwhile, Switch games sales are set to skyrocket, with projected software sales for the next fiscal year set at 250 million. A big increase from 205 million in the current year.

Specific games were not mentioned in the report. However, there are a number of high-profile titles on the way.

Such examples include Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, while a third Pokemon title, open-world RPG Pokemon Legends: Arceus, will release early next year.

Splatoon 3 is another exclusive title that will hit the platform in the future, as will The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Furthermore, a follow-up to Breath of the Wild is on the way too.