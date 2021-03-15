Hamburg Games Conference gears up for first multiplayer online B2B event for the games industry on March 16th and 17th

The Hamburg Games Conference (March 16-17) has released a new video showing off the virtual world of the first ever multiplayer online B2B conference for the video games industry. Featuring a robust speaker lineup and tried and true meeting matchmaking system fueled by MeetToMatch, the Hamburg Games Conference also today revealed details about a new “speed dating” system designed to help attendees meet new people. Even in the digital version, the “speed dating” networking event has limited seating, so sign up to get involved!

“With more than 250 registered B2B attendees, including high profile industry standards such as Nintendo, Sega, Tencent and many more, the Hamburg Games Conference this year is the must-attend (virtually, of course) March event to network and do business,” said Wolf Lang, CEO of Super Crowd Entertainment. “Our multiplayer virtual conference setup will be familiar and easy-to-use for anyone who has ever played a video game before. And if you haven’t, just watch our teaser video to see how seamless it will be to do business from the comfort of your own home!”

Watch the Hamburg Games Conference 2021 teaser trailer here.

With a focus on “Discoverability” this year, the 2021 edition of the Hamburg Game Conference aims to help developers and publishers find new ways to discover and engage with their audiences in a world without physical events, but with more distribution models, online platforms and stores than ever before. Networking and making new connections are an essential part of the games industry and in a world where citizens are unable to travel beyond borders, the Hamburg Games Conference 2021 employs the most advanced digital framework for its B2B Virtual Multiplayer Conference and features more than 50 games and service exhibitors.

The speed dating network event also supports the theme of discoverability in providing a quick, casual format where participants have the chance to present themselves, what they do and what they are looking for in short 10-minute one-on-one sessions with partners changing six times in an hour. Sponsored by Xsolla, the speed dating format has proven successful at past events as a fun, short icebreaker type of event that allows attendees to make introductions and then schedule longer meetings later if they find B2B matches for their business.

The Hamburg Games Conference Business Area will allow developers and publishers to discover their perfect partner via a virtual showcase with video calls inside the browser. Studios can showcase their upcoming games through the Virtual Expo to hundreds of B2B partners. Attendees can create a virtual avatar and explore the Expo through their browser. In association with Creative Ports and the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, the Start-Up Day will deliver a full day's program specifically for start-ups and fledgling game studios featuring talks, panels and networking.

To learn more about the Hamburg Games Conference and purchase Basic or Business tickets to the conference, please visit the official website.