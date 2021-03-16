Are you an indie games developer? Get involved at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 this April - FREE!

As an indie developer in the games industry, you could attend the leading mobile B2B games conference free in April. It's an amazing opportunity to showcase your games, learn from the industry’s top experts, and meet new business contacts, without paying a single penny.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 goes live in the week of April 19th to 23rd and you’ll find tons of opportunities to get involved.

The Pocket Gamer Connects conferences have always been hugely supportive of independent developers and studios. They are the lifeblood of the industry and a great force of innovation. And our Digital event series is no exception - we are actively looking for ways to get indie developers involved.

In 2020, we introduced the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital series in our effort to support the games industry as a whole, and we came up with ways to support indie developers in connecting with the games industry, as they can’t travel and meet with publishers which is crucial for their business.

Here are two major ways indie developers can get involved at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 FREE!

Apply for free indie tickets

As with our live events, we have allocated a limited number of free passes solely for small indie developers who may not otherwise be able to easily attend events. This is so those developers can meet with publishers and investors at our digital show, and learn from the biggest names in the industry, without the need to open the wallet.

To qualify, you or your company MUST be a small indie games studio (fewer than 10 staff, independent, you’re creating games).

There is a limit on the number of free passes we’re offering, so make sure you don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity and sign up now.

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t qualify at this time - that’s fine! You can guarantee your attendance now and save up to $440 with our Early Bird prices.

The Big Indie Pitch

As we cannot travel around the world to meet fantastic developers from numerous countries, last year we decided to bring our beloved Big Indie Pitch competition online also! Since 2013, the Big Indie Pitch has helped developers connect with publishers, investors and the media. This pitching competition enables indie developers to showcase games to a panel of expert judges online, gaining valuable feedback on their games and the chance to win editorial prizes worth thousands, and since it’s digital, entrants won’t have to travel to a venue.

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running a version of the Big Indie Pitch for mobile developers, and another for PC and console developers.

Register now

If you’re an indie developer, make sure you sign up for these fantastic opportunities at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 to further your hard-worked projects. Those links again:

Apply for consideration in our free indie ticket programme.

Register to show your game in the Big Indie Pitch (mobile)

Register to show your game in the Big Indie Pitch (PC and console)

And if you’re not an indie developer or want your ticket as soon as possible, take advantage of our Early Bird offer and book now.