Jagex and Dark Horse team up to release RuneScape companion book

RuneScape maker Jagex has partnered up with publisher Dark Horse to unveil a book: 'RuneScape: The First 20 Years - An Illustrated History’.

The history of the iconic RPG will be documented in the book, serving as a companion guide to the game. It'll offer players and fans a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate world of Gielinor through the eyes of its developers and designers, as the classic game approaches its 20th anniversary. The book was also written by former PCGI editorial legend, Alex Calvin.

Despite its age, RuneScape has seen a huge resurgence in recent years, hitting record user figures in 2020 and snapping up the EE Mobile Game of the Year award in 2019. Jagex was also recently acquired (again) by private equity giant, The Carlyle Group.

“I am delighted Jagex is teaming up with Dark Horse, an illustrious company that shares our passion for delivering high-quality creative storytelling," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

"20 years of RuneScape is a massive milestone for Jagex and our games, and I thank our community for being on this incredible journey with us. RuneScape: The First 20 Years will provide our players with a unique insight into the story of the past two decades and a chance to explore RuneScape’s fantasy world of Gielinor like never before.”

RuneScape: The First 20 Years will release on October 5th, 2021. Have a look at it on the site here.