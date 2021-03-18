Puzzle titles hit $4.6 billion in player spending in the US in the past year

US consumer spending on puzzle games has soared to $4.6 billion, according to Sensor Tower.

Between March 1st 2020, and February 28th 2021, the genre's earnings grew by 31.4 per cent. It generated $3.5 billion between March 2019 and February 2020.

In the US, the top-grossing puzzler was King's Candy Crush Saga, part of the match-three sub-category, which grossed over $643 million in 12 months.

Meanwhile, Playrix took second and third place for revenue with Homescapes and Gardenscapes, respectively.

Both titles are part of the puzzle and decorate subgenre, which happens to be the most lucrative puzzle sub-category. Between March 2020 and February 2021, it grossed $1.6 billion, growing 65.6 per cent year-on-year.

Downloads

As for downloads, the puzzle category accumulated around 685 million in the US last year, representing a growth rate of 11.7 per cent year-on-year. The previous year, puzzle installs reached 613.2 million.

Fishdom, by Playrix, picked up the most downloads with 15.6 million. Magic Tavern and Unico Studio trailed behind with Project Makeover and Brain Test, respectively.

The most popular subgenre in terms of downloads was other puzzle, with 183.7 million installs.

For perspective, there are 239 million mobile gamers across the US and Canada.