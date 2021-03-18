News

Puzzle titles hit $4.6 billion in player spending in the US in the past year

Candy Crush Saga proved to be the most lucrative title

Puzzle titles hit $4.6 billion in player spending in the US in the past year
By , Staff Writer

US consumer spending on puzzle games has soared to $4.6 billion, according to Sensor Tower.

Between March 1st 2020, and February 28th 2021, the genre's earnings grew by 31.4 per cent. It generated $3.5 billion between March 2019 and February 2020.

In the US, the top-grossing puzzler was King's Candy Crush Saga, part of the match-three sub-category, which grossed over $643 million in 12 months.

Meanwhile, Playrix took second and third place for revenue with Homescapes and Gardenscapes, respectively.

Both titles are part of the puzzle and decorate subgenre, which happens to be the most lucrative puzzle sub-category. Between March 2020 and February 2021, it grossed $1.6 billion, growing 65.6 per cent year-on-year.

Downloads

As for downloads, the puzzle category accumulated around 685 million in the US last year, representing a growth rate of 11.7 per cent year-on-year. The previous year, puzzle installs reached 613.2 million.

Fishdom, by Playrix, picked up the most downloads with 15.6 million. Magic Tavern and Unico Studio trailed behind with Project Makeover and Brain Test, respectively.

The most popular subgenre in terms of downloads was other puzzle, with 183.7 million installs.

For perspective, there are 239 million mobile gamers across the US and Canada.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 11th, 2021

PUBG Mobile was the top-grossing game in February 2021

News Mar 9th, 2021

The file size of US App Store games has increased by 76% since 2016

News Mar 4th, 2021

Genshin Impact cuts through $874 million in five months

News Feb 23rd, 2021

Player spending on mobile games to hit $138 billion in 2025

News Feb 23rd, 2021

App spending set to cross $270 billion a year by 2025

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies