Gamescom 2021 to be both physical and digital

Cologne games fair Gamescom has adopted a hybrid approach for 2021.

The annual conference will combine digital and physical elements this year after being forced to go all-digital in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last year, the online format was well received. However, it couldn't fully capture the essence of an in-person event, leading organisers to combine the two.

This year, in person, attendees can expect to find an entertainment area that has been designed with a reduced number of people in mind. Naturally, this area will see quests testing new games.

Furthermore, various shows such as Gamescom: Opening Night Live will still take place.

To meet the needs of those who choose to attend digitally, a new B2B platform dubbed Gamescom biz will be introduced. It features a range of networking and matchmaking functions.

Come one, come all

"Our aim is to offer the gaming fans on-site in Cologne and online all over the world a highly attractive platform, and we are working flat out to achieve precisely that this year too," said Koelnmesse COO Oliver Frese.

"I am confident that we will be able to offer the visitors as well as the exhibitors of Gamescom 2021 a safe and eventful trade fair experience with our safety concept, #B-SAFE4business that has already been tested at smaller events.

"At the same time, we will make use of the experiences we gained in the course of Gamescom 2020 and other trade fairs such as the DMEXCO @home to effectively bring the fans, trade visitors and exhibitors together online for Gamescom 2021.

"Because one thing is clear: Hybrid events will shape the future."