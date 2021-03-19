News

Wild Rift tournament is a mobile first for the UK ESL Premiership

The ESL Wild Rift Premiership will have a £5k prize pool

The UK's competitive games series ESL Premiership will introduce its first mobile title.

Before now, no smartphone title has been featured in the UK esports scene by ESL, but the organisation will host a one-off tournament for League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Not only has the event been marked as one of the first competitions in the region for Wild Rift, but it will also, for the first time, see Nordic teams take part in the ESL premiership.

The prize pool sits at £5,000 ($7,000) and will commence with open qualifiers. The successful teams will enter a round-robin group stage before entering the playoffs.

Finally, the tournament will conclude with the finals, to be held on June 19th and June 20th, in an online format.

"It's a historic moment to bring a mobile title to the ESL Premiership," said ESL UK partnerships director Dan Ellis.

"Wild Rift is the perfect game to deliver this never seen before experience to the UK, Ireland and Nordics."

Wild ride

Before the end of March, the open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift is expected to hit the Americas.

The open beta first began in October 2020, starting out across Asia, in countries such as Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore.

Soon enough, the mobile MOBA made its way to Oceania, Taiwan, Vietnam and Europe.

However, the game was first announced alongside five other projects in October 2019 as part of the 10-year celebration of League of Legends.


