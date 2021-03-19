DevGAMM Spring 2021 goes online this May 12-14

Join DevGAMM Spring 2021that will be held online on May 12-14. The program includes professional speakers, reviews on game design, art, and marketing, as well as round tables and workshops.

Developers will be able to take part in the Public Pitch game pitching and present their projects to potential publishers. Participating in the Virtual Showcase, developers can present their games to the conference audience on their personal booth. To get even greater coverage take part in the Streaming Showcase, where streamers will review and playtest the games. Submit your game until April 15!

To top it off, developers can compete for nominations and a $20,000 prize fund at the DevGAMM Awards sponsored by tinyBuild and Xsolla.

The hottest job offers from the leading gaming companies will be available on the Career Wall.

Registration is already open and there are even free BASIC tickets available. PRO tickets are now priced at just $69 until March 30!