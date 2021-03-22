Xsolla launches Diamond Club, a virtual collective of gaming professionals

Video game solution provider Xsolla aims to help game developers and publishers grow their business via a new exclusive collective known as Xsolla Diamond Club.

The collective is a way for gaming business pros to connect and collaborate with colleagues who have a deep mutual passion for video games. With in-person industry events currently on hold, Xsolla Diamond Club fills the void. It offers developers, publishers, and distributors a way to network, share ideas, and solve mutual challenges together.

All Diamond Club members have access to events (digital and live), subject matter experts, and a monthly meet-up with industry peers facing the same business successes and challenges common to the industry.

Free tickets

Xsolla Diamond Club Membership is open to Xsolla clients and potential new partners interested in working with the LA-based company. As part of the welcome package, new members receive a free ticket to an upcoming sponsored virtual trade show and can access discount event tickets throughout 2021.

The group also hosts virtual meet-ups, exclusive Speaker Sessions and publishes articles and insights from the best minds in the world of video game business and marketing.

While many virtual groups are open to anyone and boast more than a thousand people, Xsolla Diamond Club is still intimate and very comfortable at 250-plus members, intending to maintain focus on industry-specific topics and expertise within the group.

Global Network

“Now more than ever, our industry needs to connect, talk about success stories, compare notes, and share best practices. The idea of a global network game industry professionals can enjoy from the comfort of home is long overdue,” observes Xsolla business head and Diamond Club innovator Eugene Maleev.

Maleev continued: “We intend to virtually bring together the brightest minds in video game development and publishing, offer access to the best trade shows and conferences, and invite subject matter experts to add their voice to key discussions and newsletters.”

There are over fifty digital conferences on the Xsolla Diamond Club’s 2021 calendar, such as the Digital Gaming India Expo scheduled from March 24th to March 26th. Future events planned include the London Games Festival, Hamburg Games Conference, and the Global Games Pitch.

Anyone interested in joining Xsolla Diamond Club can apply here. After completing registration, applicants can choose an event that they would like to attend, then (if eligible for membership) receive a welcome call from the Xsolla team.

For more details about Xsolla Diamond Club, head to the official website.

In addition to this initiative, Xsolla plans to launch a new mobile game commerce solution to aid mobile developers and publishers.