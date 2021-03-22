Five days of amazing content! The conference schedule has been revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

It’s not long now until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 kicks off, and we’re delighted to share that the schedule is now live!

Our sixth online-only conference and second event of the year takes place during the week of April 19th to 23rd, with some of the best content and networking opportunities in the games industry. With over 250 expert speakers from the likes of Activision, Zynga, Unity, Rovio, EA, Square Enix, King, Ubisoft and more sharing their expertise with more than 1,500 industry professionals looking to connect with the games industry, it's shaping up to be a cracker.

And now that the schedule is live, you can plan your time around all the wonderful talks and fringe events taking place at our sixth digital conference.

Expert sessions and superlative seminars

Each speaker will conduct their seminars, keynotes, panels and roundtables on 16 conference tracks which explore topics such as global trends, practical advice on every aspect of development, essential UA and retention techniques, the art of publishing, investment advice and where games intersect with the worlds of films, TV, comics and more.

Some of the biggest names in the industry that are speaking at the event include:

Activision, Antanina Livingston, Product Manager

EA, Carina Kom, Development Manager

Fingersoft, Markus Vahtola, CFO

King, Ana Luca, QA Analyst

Rovio, David Zemke, Games Brand Director

Square Enix, Karla Reyes, Product Manager

Tencent, Mickael Bougis, Director of Business Development

Ubisoft Ivory Tower, Inari Bourguenolle, Narrative Designer

Wargaming (DPS Games), Sarah Tilley, Monetisation & Live Ops Director

Zynga, Poornima Seetharaman, Director of Design

Each session is streamed live and recorded for on-demand viewing

Networking, pitching and job-seeking

As one of our amazing 1,500+ virtual attendees, you will have around-the-clock access to the MeetToMatch platform for 1-2-1 meetings wherever you are in the world. And to connect you with industry peers immediately, there's a live Discord server too.

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we host a variety of fringe events also for industry professionals to connect with peers with specific aims. Whether you’re a developer seeking publishers to bring your game to market, or looking to connect with an investor to raise funds for their studio, our fringe events guide you to where you need to be. Our fringe events include…

Some of these fringe events are free to all attendees with a Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 ticket, but spaces are limited so make sure you sign up before it’s too late.

Book your tickets now

Not registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 yet? You can change that right by booking now! If you book before midnight this Thursday (March 25th), you can save up to $440 with our Early Bird offer.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

Are you currently out of work looking for the next step in your career? We’re offering free tickets to jobseekers to support them in their job hunting. These tickets will not only grant you access to the Careers Week activities, but also the entire Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 conference. If you think you qualify, sign up here.