Report: Microsoft among companies looking to buy Discord

Tech and software giant Microsoft is apparently one of many companies in discussions with chat platform Discord about an acquisition.
That's according to Bloomberg, which reports that the Big M is in the running to pay more than $10 billion for the games chat firm. One source told the outlet that Discord going public is more likely than it being bought.
This follows a VentureBeat report about Discord reportedly being up for sale with that kind of a valuation. Outside of Microsoft, we have no idea who is throwing their hat into the ring to buy Discord.
That $10 billion price tag is considerably more than the $7 billion valuation that Discord boasted in December 2020 when it closed its Series H funding round. In June of that year, the company raised $100 million with a $3.5 billion valuation, meaning that Discord's perceived value has almost tripled in just nine months.
For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?